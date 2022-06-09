Markets JSE slips as focus turns to ECB policy moves When will net asset purchases officially end? How many rate hikes can we expect this year? B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, as investors awaited the crucial European Central Bank (ECB) policy announcement later in the day.

The ECB is set to announce an imminent end to large-scale asset purchases, paving the way for the first increase in interest rates in more than a decade in July. ..