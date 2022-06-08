Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as stagflation hits the radar Analysts warn against undue optimism after Tuesday’s local GDP data as World Bank raises alarm on recession B L Premium

The JSE tracked weaker European and US markets on Wednesday as investors maintained their focus on rising interest rates that, coupled with weak economic growth, has raised renewed fears of stagflation.

The World Bank has warned that many countries face recession amid high inflation along with rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and soaring oil prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine...