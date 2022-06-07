Markets JSE weaker as investors mull inflation outlook Soaring inflation and deteriorating global growth prospects dominate sentiment, with focus on how aggressive hikes will need to be to rein in inflation B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weigh the outlook for inflation.

Soaring inflation and deteriorating global growth prospects are dominating sentiment, with investors still uncertain about how aggressive hikes will need to be to rein in inflation at multi-decade highs...