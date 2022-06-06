×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil hits $120 a barrel after Saudis raise prices

The price increase follows a decision last week by Opec+ to boost output for July and August

06 June 2022 - 14:39 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

London — Oil prices hit $120 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July and amid doubts that an increased Opec+ monthly output target will help ease tight supply.

Brent crude firmed 32c, or 0.3%, to $120.04 a barrel at 8.58am GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 40c, or 0.3%, at $119.27 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium, the highest since May, when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia.

The price increase followed a decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called Opec+, to boost output for July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50% more than previously planned.

The increased target was spread across all the oil cartel’s members, however, many of which have little room to increase output and which include Russia, which faces Western sanctions.

“With only a handful of... Opec+ participants with spare capacity, we expect the increase inOpec+ output to be about 160,000 barrels per day in July and 170,000 bpd in August,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

On Monday, Citibank and Barclays raised their price forecasts for 2022 and 2023, saying they expected Russian output and exports to fall by about 1-1.5-million bpd by end-2022.

Separately, Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol could begin shipping small volumes of Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reuters

JSE lifts as China eases lockdown restrictions

But markets are watchful as a good US jobs report has left the door open for the Fed to maintain its stance on dealing with inflation
Markets
6 hours ago

Hawkish Fed puts tech stocks and cryptocurrencies at risk, poll shows

Both risk-sensitive assets soared in the Covid-19-era market mania before cratering in this year’s crash
News
8 hours ago

Gold price rises as US bond yields fall, but possible rate hikes pose risk

The US CPI data this Friday will be the next focus for further signals about US Federal Reserve rate increases
Markets
9 hours ago

JSE lifts as China eases lockdown restrictions

But markets are watchful as a good US jobs report has left the door open for the Fed to maintain its stance on dealing with inflation
Markets
6 hours ago

Hawkish Fed puts tech stocks and cryptocurrencies at risk, poll shows

Both risk-sensitive assets soared in the Covid-19-era market mania before cratering in this year’s crash
News
8 hours ago

Gold price rises as US bond yields fall, but possible rate hikes pose risk

The US CPI data this Friday will be the next focus for further signals about US Federal Reserve rate increases
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE may enjoy positive sentiment on Monday after ...
Markets
2.
Brent jumps above $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia ...
Markets
3.
Gold price rises as US bond yields fall, but ...
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as China eases lockdown restrictions
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker after strong US jobs ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares inch up as US futures and oil rise

Markets

Brent jumps above $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia raises crude prices

Markets

JSE may enjoy positive sentiment on Monday after US signal on China tariffs

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.