MARKET WRAP: Rand hits best level in six weeks
Local markets will be watching SA GDP and current account data this week
06 June 2022 - 18:34
The rand firmed to its best levels in six weeks on Monday as Beijing’s reopening after lockdowns to control an outbreak of Covid-19 boosted investor sentiment.
China announced a further easing of curbs in Beijing over the weekend, after declaring at the end of May that the latest outbreak of the virus was under control...
