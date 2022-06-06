Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand hits best level in six weeks Local markets will be watching SA GDP and current account data this week B L Premium

The rand firmed to its best levels in six weeks on Monday as Beijing’s reopening after lockdowns to control an outbreak of Covid-19 boosted investor sentiment.

China announced a further easing of curbs in Beijing over the weekend, after declaring at the end of May that the latest outbreak of the virus was under control...