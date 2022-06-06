×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Brent jumps above $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia raises crude prices

Move signals tight supply even after Opec+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months

06 June 2022 - 07:22 Florence Tan and Sonali Paul
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Singapore — Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signalling tight supply even after Opec+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months.

Brent crude was up 91c, or 0.8%, at $120.63 a barrel at 5.43am after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8% gain from Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93c, or 0.8%, at $119.80 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99. It gained 1.7% on Friday.

Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia to a $6.50 premium vs the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, from a $4.40 premium in June, state oil producer Aramco said on Sunday.

The July OSP is the highest since May, when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia amid sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The price hike came despite a decision last week by Opec and allies, together called Opec+, to increase output in July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50% more than previously planned.

Iraq said on Friday it plans to raise output to 4.58-million bpd in July.

Oil producers are “making hay while the sun shines”, Avtar Sandu, manager of commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore said, adding that US summer driving demand and easing of Covid-19 lockdowns in China are expected to keep prices high.

The Opec+ move to bring forward output hikes is widely seen as unlikely to meet demand as the increased allocation is spread across all members, including Russia that is facing sanctions.

“While that increase is sorely needed, it falls short of demand growth expectations, especially with the EU's partial ban on Russian oil imports also factored in,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Separately, Italy's Eni and Spain's Repsol could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.

However, the volume that the companies will receive is not expected to be large, the people said.

Reuters

JSE may enjoy positive sentiment on Monday after US signal on China tariffs

Washington aims to cut tariffs on goods, a measure that will help ease inflationary pressures
Markets
40 minutes ago

Asian shares inch up as US futures and oil rise

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1%, while Japan's nikkei gains 0.3%
Markets
16 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker after strong US jobs ...
Markets
2.
Oil slips as Opec+ surprises with output hike
Markets
3.
Another whopping petrol price hike incoming
Markets
4.
JSE may enjoy positive sentiment on Monday after ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Related Articles

US gives nod for Venezuela to send oil to Europe

Companies

Opec+ output plan fails to move oil prices

Markets

Oil slips as Opec+ surprises with output hike

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.