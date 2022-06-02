MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer after wild swings
Investors are weighing up the extent of tighter monetary policy in the US and the effect global economic growth
02 June 2022 - 19:23
The JSE closed firmer in volatile trade on Thursday as investors weighed up the extent of tighter monetary policy in the US and the effect on global economic growth.
Federal Reserve vice-chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday that it’s unlikely the US central bank will be taking a break from its current rate-hiking cycle any time soon. She stressed that Fed policymakers will remain data-dependent, and said the most likely path is rate increases until inflation is tamed...
