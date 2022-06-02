×

Markets

Gold treads water between lower bond yields and a stronger dollar

The market has yet to react to lifting of lockdowns in Shanghai, China

02 June 2022 - 07:58 Bharat Gautam
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Bengaluru — Gold held its ground on Thursday, with dollar-priced bullion caught between support from slightly lower US treasury yields and pressure from a firm dollar.

Spot gold was steady at $1,844.57/oz as of 3.05am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,846.80. Gold has been in a narrow range between $1,828 and $1,864 for about a week, hovering around $1,850 overall, and prices are consolidating now, GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan said, adding that trading in this range could continue with some investors sitting on the sidelines due to an absence of major news.

Investors are yet to see how gold reacts to lifting of lockdowns in Shanghai; while there could be pent-up demand on the physical side, institutions holding large amounts of gold may liquidate to raise funds, Lan said.

Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields dipped, buoying the appeal of zero-yield gold. However, the dollar steadied after hitting a more than one-week peak on Wednesday, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers.

“A hawkish Fed [US Federal Reserve], higher real rates, and what still remain anchored medium-term inflation expectations have weighed on gold price momentum amid a relatively robust dollar backdrop,” Citi Research said in a note.

Bullion is considered a safe haven during times of political and economic uncertainty. However, higher short-term US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.

“It also seems likely some geopolitical risk premium has eroded as the market absorbed the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On the other hand, elevated asset market volatility, a potential return of the central bank gold bid, and ‘stagflation’ tail hedges have likely buttressed $1,800 support,” the note said.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $21.77/oz and platinum fell 0.7% to $989.50, while palladium rose 0.2% to $2,001.15. 

Reuters

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Opec meeting

Sentiment is under pressure from concern about inflation, with focus on an Opec meeting later amid reports Gulf producers may increase output
2 hours ago

Market data — June 1 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
10 hours ago
