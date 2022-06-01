×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

01 June 2022 - 21:13
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Companies
21 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Jacobus Brink from Novare and Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Why are SA bonds still in favour?
Markets
2.
Copper price slips on uncertainty about global ...
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as traders mull over inflation and ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but European prices ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.