×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

Investors are digesting mixed economic data and continued disruptions from the war in Ukraine

01 June 2022 - 07:26 Karl Gernetzky
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The JSE looks set to open to mixed Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with markets digesting some mixed economic data, including another record high for eurozone inflation.

Inflation in the Eurozone accelerated to 8.1% month on month in May, faster than expected, while markets are also considering news of a partial ban of Russian oil imports, which could add to price pressures.

Oil eased significantly on Tuesday, however, and reports are circulating that oil cartel Opec is weighing suspending Russia from its production deal, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.

Some members in the Persian Gulf are expected to ramp up output increases if the above suspension is carried out, and the expectation of more supply hitting the market, even after cutting Russia out, could be fuelling some of the sell-off as oil gave up its post-EU embargo bounce, he said.

Earlier, China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in a little stronger than expected, but remained in contractionary territory.

June marks a new month for trade after a volatile May, when inflation concerns and the fear of a recession weighed on riskier assets, though a recovery was staged towards the end of the month.

The JSE edged up on Tuesday, a fourth consecutive session of gains, but fell almost 0.5% in May, with precious metals miners giving back almost 11%.

In morning trade on Wednesday the Hang Seng was down 0.65% and the Shanghai Composite was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.67%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE through the Naspers stable, a major shareholder, dipped 0.28%.

Gold was 0.2% weaker at $1,833.63/oz while platinum rose 0.14% to $970.78. Brent crude eased 0.22% to $115.96 a barrel, having slipped 4.4% on Tuesday.

Locally, Absa’s PMI for May is expected to show continued improvement in SA’s manufacturing sector activity, recovering from intense flooding in KwaZulu-Natal in April.

The corporate calendar is bare on Tuesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — May 31 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Copper price slips on uncertainty about global demand

Metal caught between bullish and bearish forces including recession fear, firmer dollar and China lifting lockdown
Markets
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but European prices keep investors on edge

Inflation in the euro area surged 8.1% in May — the highest annual level since the creation of the single currency in 1999
Markets
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Copper price slips on uncertainty about global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but European prices ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Why are SA bonds still in favour?
Markets
4.
Oil rises as EU plans embargo on Russian oil
Markets
5.
JSE slips as investors worry about stubborn ...
Markets

Related Articles

European equities slip amid rising oil price

Markets

Oil prices extend gains after ban on Russian crude

Markets

JSE slips as investors worry about stubborn inflation

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.