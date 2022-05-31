×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices extend gains after ban on Russian crude

Lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China and rising seasonal demand in the US and Europe add further support

31 May 2022 - 12:40 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

London — Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China lifted some coronavirus restrictions as demand for crude rises in the lead up to peak summer consumption in the US and Europe.

Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.31, or 1.9%, to $123.98 a barrel by 8.23am GMT, after earlier reaching $124.10 — its highest since March 9. The more active August contract rose $2.44 to $120.04.

West Texas Intermediate was trading at $119.34/bbl, up $4.27 in a fourth straight session of gains and its highest since March 9. The US market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Both July-loading contracts are set to end-May as the sixth straight month of rising prices.

EU leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, the bloc’s toughest sanction yet since the country’s invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.

“As two-thirds of Russian crude oil exports are seaborne, about 1.5-million barrels a day of oil will need to be replaced by the EU,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

“This volume is actually closer to 2.1-2.2-million bbl/day as Poland and Germany are planning to phase out pipeline purchases by the end of the year.”

Prices drew further support after Shanghai has announced an end to its two-month Covid-19 lockdown, and will allow the vast majority of people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

On the production side, Opec+ is set to stick to a modest July output hike by 432,000 barrels per day, six sources in the cartel said, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Reuters

European equities slip amid rising oil price

Markets have shrugged off signs that China’s economic pain may be abating amid easing Covid-19 curbs, and are focused on the inflation outlook
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE slips as investors worry about stubborn inflation

German inflation is the latest to surprise markets, coming in much higher than expected
Markets
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices rise as EU leaders agree to slash ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as China plans to ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips and is set for second monthly dip
Markets
5.
JSE slips as investors worry about stubborn ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slips and is set for second monthly dip

Markets

Oil prices rise as EU leaders agree to slash Russian imports

Markets

Brent crude surpasses $120 a barrel

News

Oil prices hit highest in more than two months

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.