JSE slips as investors worry about stubborn inflation German inflation is the latest to surprise markets, coming in much higher than expected

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors remained cautious about whether central banks could raise interest rates to rein in inflation without derailing growth.

German inflation is the latest to surprise markets, coming in much higher than expected. It has reignited fears of runaway inflation and the possibility of large interest-rate hikes later in 2022, as central banks play catch-up...