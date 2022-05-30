Markets JSE and global peers firm as China eases Covid-19 restrictions Fading of outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai gives authorities the confidence to relax some controls B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning with its global peers, as sentiment was supported by China relaxing some Covid-19 restriction measures.

China reported the fewest new Covid-19 cases in almost three months on Sunday, with the easing of outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai giving authorities the confidence to relax some of the strictest virus controls of the pandemic and to stimulate the country’s faltering economy...