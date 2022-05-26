×

Markets

Oil rises as EU plans embargo on Russian oil

26 May 2022 - 07:35 Sonali Paul
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Melbourne — Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the EU wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures for July settlement inched up 7 US cents, or 0.1%, to $114.10 a barrel at 1.42am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 22c, or 0.2%, to $110.55 a barrel.

A bigger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories in the week to May 20, after soaring exports, buoyed the market on Wednesday. Analysts said the inventory draw and the prospect of an EU embargo on Russian oil, in retaliation for what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, were pushing prices higher.

“The main upside driver is an EU ban on Russian oil imports,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday he is confident an agreement can be reached before the council’s next meeting on May 30.

However, Hungary remains a stumbling block to the unanimous support needed for EU sanctions. Hungary is pressing for about €750m to upgrade its refineries and expand a pipeline from Croatia to enable it to switch away from Russian oil.

Even without a formal ban, much less Russian oil is available to the market as buyers and trading houses avoid dealing with crude and fuel suppliers from the country.

ANZ analysts pointed to cargoes from Baltic ports taking longer journeys to Asian refineries, while deliveries to the Netherlands and France have all but halted.

A forecast increase in oil output to a record high of 5.2-million barrels per day (bpd) in the Permian Basin of the US is unlikely to plug the 2-million to 3-million bpd gap from lost Russian supply, Dhar said.

Still, this week’s rise in oil markets has been tempered by strict Covid-19 lockdowns increasing concerns about falling fuel demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, and worries about inflation leading to slower global growth.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday as investors digest Fed minutes

The US Federal Reserve indicated that a series of interest rate hikes are on their way, though markets had expected this
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — May 25 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago
