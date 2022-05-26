Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains the most since March thanks to less hawkish Fed FOMC minutes indicate the US central bank will continue to fight inflation but is less likely to move aggressively in the short term B L Premium

The JSE posted its biggest gain in more than two months on Thursday, tracking firmer European and US markets, as investors welcomed a less hawkish tone by the Federal Reserve.

According to the minutes of the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee published overnight, officials agreed they need to raise interest rates in half-point steps at their next two meetings, continuing a strong push to tackle inflation that would leave them with the flexibility to change the pace later if needed...