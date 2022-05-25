Market data — May 25 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The African Mining Indaba sent an unequivocal message that climate action is now central to competitive positioning
The minister says it is becoming fashionable for business to disrespect the government
Document outlines how and when accused officials can participate in party activities
The trend has hit the electronics group’s power cable business but boosted its renewables arm, says CEO Alan Dickson
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda
Parliamentary committee urged to include commercialisation of the weed in legislation
President Joe Biden calls for new gun safety restrictions after mass shootings in Texas and New York states just 10 days apart
German saves match point in five-set victory to advance to third round in French Open
Sarah Manguso’s début novel is poetic and unconventional and will stay with you for a long while
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
