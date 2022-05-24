×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: China’s economic outlook and US earnings hammer JSE

‘Economic uncertainty is immense and while recessions are not the base case, they are a very realistic prospect’, says Craig Erlam of Oanda

24 May 2022 - 19:15 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Tuesday as the outlook for the Chinese economy and disappointing company earnings from the US weighed on sentiment

Beijing has stepped up quarantine efforts after recording a record number of Covid-19 cases, fuelling fears that another widespread lockdown — and its effect on an already reeling global economy — is in the offing.

This comes after Bloomberg Economics slashed its forecast for China’s GDP growth to 2% last week as a result of the lockdown, and predicted that the US economy may grow faster than China’s for the first time since 1976. 

Meanwhile, shares in Snap plummeted almost 30% in pre-market trading after the US camera and social media company cut its earnings forecast, citing continuing supply chain disruptions, rising input costs, and geopolitical risks stemming from the war in Ukraine. 

The warning hit other social media and technology companies, dragging down Meta Platforms, Pinterest, Twitter and Alphabet, as it becomes clear that most companies won’t be able avoid the troubling macro-economic backdrop, Bloomberg reported.

“These wild swings from one day to the next have become the norm as investors try to pick the bottom in the markets only to be dealt another blow from one negative headline or another,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

“Pessimistic Chinese growth forecasts and a profit warning from Snap appear to have been behind the latest tumble, although there are so many headlines pouring out, you could probably pick another half-a-dozen reasons to explain the selling,” Erlam added. “Ultimately it comes down to the fact that the level of economic uncertainty is immense and while recessions are not the base case, they are a very realistic prospect.”

Industrials index dragged the JSE lower with heavyweights Barloworld, Naspers and Prosus leading the losses, slumping 9.38% to R88.21, 6.73% to R1,460.18, and 6.03% to R696.94, respectively.

The JSE all share weakened 0.99% to 67,690.72 points and the top 40 was down 0.99%.

At 6.43pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.96% weaker at 31,573.22 points while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 3.08%. European shares were down between 0.39% and 1.8%, while Asian markets closed between 0.9% and 2.4% weaker.

At 6.20pm, the rand had strengthened 0.6% to R15.6487/$ and 0.99% to R19.6337/£, and 0.17% at R16.8079/€. The euro was 0.5% firmer at $1.0742.

Gold gained 0.84% to $1,869.13/oz and platinum 0.21% to $960.50. Brent crude was 0.19% firmer at $113.54 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Oil price slides on recession fears, China’s Covid curbs

Concerns outweigh tight global supply and expectation of US summer demand pickup
Markets
8 hours ago

Gold dips as dollar makes slight recovery

Rebound by dollar weighs on demand for bullion
Markets
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces struggling markets amid Biden’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows world markets firmer as ...
Markets
3.
Three strategies to tackle fear as an investor
Markets
4.
JSE falls as rising Chinese Covid-19 cases hit ...
Markets
5.
Bear season beckons as global shares slip
Markets

Related Articles

Gold dips as dollar makes slight recovery

Markets

Oil prices dip as weaker consumption concerns grow

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.