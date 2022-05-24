JSE falls as rising Chinese Covid-19 cases hit sentiment
China is persisting with targeted stimulus via fiscal measures, rather than easing monetary policy
24 May 2022 - 10:29
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as the outlook for the Chinese economy weighed on sentiment.
Bloomberg Economics slashed its forecast for China’s growth last week to 2% due to lockdown effects, estimating that the US economy may grow faster than China’s for the first time since 1976. Beijing on Monday reported a record number of Covid-19 cases, fuelling fears that a widespread lockdown there is coming — which will badly affect an already weakening economy...
