JSE faces struggling markets amid Biden’s comments on China
Asian markets slip after US president’s remarks on military aid for Taiwan
24 May 2022 - 07:28
The JSE is facing struggling Asian markets on Tuesday after US President Joe Biden’s remarks on China and Taiwan stirred the markets.
Biden, who is in Asia for meetings with allies, said at a press conference on Tuesday in Tokyo that the US would intervene to defend Taiwan if China attacked the island before White House officials later back-pedalled on these comments saying the US would provide military aid, and not troops, to Taiwan...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now