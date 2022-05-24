Markets JSE faces struggling markets amid Biden’s comments on China Asian markets slip after US president’s remarks on military aid for Taiwan B L Premium

The JSE is facing struggling Asian markets on Tuesday after US President Joe Biden’s remarks on China and Taiwan stirred the markets.

Biden, who is in Asia for meetings with allies, said at a press conference on Tuesday in Tokyo that the US would intervene to defend Taiwan if China attacked the island before White House officials later back-pedalled on these comments saying the US would provide military aid, and not troops, to Taiwan...