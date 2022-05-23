×

Markets

JSE firmer, but inflation and slow growth headwinds remain

Stocks are set to start the week cautiously amid ongoing concerns over global interest rates

23 May 2022 - 11:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed with investors concerned about elevated inflation and slowing economic growth.

Stocks are set to start the week with caution amid ongoing concerns given the uncertainties over global interest rates, economies, inflation and geopolitical tension in Ukraine...

