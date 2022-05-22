Market data — May 22 2022

Luxury goods group has its worst day in at least 22 years after flagging a global environment that is the “most unsettled” it has experienced for a number of years
Anxieties can lead to destruction of technology, as evidenced by computer and hard drive attacks
About 80,000 seats to be added to the direct route between Cape Town and London Heathrow from November 5
According to its own analysis the party must act decisively on corruption, ill-discipline and misconduct to regain support
Kenny Fihla says the state does not have the skills to fix the problems
Economists warn there is no guarantee of upgrades to junk-rated sovereign debt in the next two years
Investec says government must address the "avalanche" of regulation strangling business as well as Eskom crisis and Transnet’s rail woes
Attack targeting Sayad Khodai was the most high-profile killing since top nuclear scientist was shot dead in 2020
City fans celebrate fourth Premier League title in five years
Leclerc has a 19-point lead over Red Bull’s Verstappen ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.