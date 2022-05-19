Global fears of a falling economy push JSE and other markets lower
US stocks suffered their biggest daily drop in almost two years overnight
19 May 2022 - 11:25
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as the effects of higher prices on earnings in the US and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth, weighed on sentiment.
US stocks suffered their biggest daily drop in almost two years overnight after disappointing earnings reports pointed to a deteriorating economy...
