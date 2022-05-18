×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices rise on positive Covid news from China

Easing of coronavirus-induced by authorities in Beijing are likely to boost demand for oil, with falling Russian output adding further support

18 May 2022 - 15:18 Rowena Edwards
Investment holding company HCI holds a 10% stake in an oil rich block off the coast of Namibia Picture: REUTERS
Investment holding company HCI holds a 10% stake in an oil rich block off the coast of Namibia Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices rose on Wednesday on expectations that easing Covid-19 restrictions in China will boost demand and as supply concerns grew.

Brent crude was up $1.24, or 1.1%, at $113.17 a barrel at 09.21am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate climbed $1.69, or 1.5%, to $114.09 a barrel, reversing some of the previous session’s losses.

Hopes of further lockdown easing in China boosted expectations for a recovery in demand. The country’s authorities allowed 864 of Shanghai’s financial institutions to resume work, sources said on Wednesday, a day after the Chinese city achieved a milestone of three consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases outside quarantine zones.

The market also saw support from rising supply concerns. Russian crude output in April fell by almost 9% from the previous month, an internal Opec+ report showed on Tuesday, as Western sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine hit the top oil producer.

The price rise is being capped by reports that the US is planning to relax sanctions against Venezuela and allow Chevron to negotiate oil licences with Venezuela’s national producer.

“Though this will bring little relief to the market in the short term, it would nonetheless be a first step towards ensuring that more oil could reach the market from currently sanctioned countries,” Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht said.

The EU’s failure to persuade Hungary to lift its veto on a proposed embargo on Russian oil is adding price pressure, though some diplomats expect an agreement on a phased ban at a summit at the end of May.

And the European Commission will on Wednesday unveil a €210bn plan for how Europe can end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

“In the meantime, the oil market will likely take its cues from today’s EIA update concerning US oil stocks,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

US crude and petroleum stocks fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

For the economic outlook, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed to stifle inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. 

Reuters

Oil prices fall on fears of global recession

Weak Chinese economic data is weighing on oil prices, as the lockdown measures are having a direct impact on the world’s second-largest market
Markets
2 days ago

Oil rises as China eases strict Covid-19 containment measures

Shanghai is planning to end a weeks-long lockdown, potentially resulting in ‘much higher’ oil demand
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE firm as sentiment picks up
Markets
2.
Gold slips, dollar strengthens as Fed boosts ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as inflation ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises as China eases strict Covid-19 ...
Markets
5.
JSE firmer, with local focus firmly on inflation ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.