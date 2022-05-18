Three strategies to tackle fear as an investor

Greed and fear rule markets, they say. While both are met with unease, greed gets much more attention than fear. Yet fear is frugal, fair and forceful.

In a state of fear, the body activates many stress hormones. Even in smaller doses — when fear somehow nags you — it feels all the more uncomfortable and wears you out over time.

Since fear is your first line of defence as an investor, you should be able to deal with fear and take the heat — while getting paid for doing so.

There are three strategies for tackling fear: rationalise it, ignore it, or embrace it.