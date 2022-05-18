×

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as inflation concerns persist

Worry about inflation remains, despite Shanghai’s lockdown coming to an end and Liu He saying he supports the development of the tech sector

18 May 2022 - 08:19 Nico Gous
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The JSE will open to mixed markets from Asia on Wednesday as concern about inflation persists despite Shanghai edging towards the end of its lockdown and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He saying he supports the development of the tech sector after unprecedented crackdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Positive retail sales and industrial production data from the US helped the market on Tuesday, but this was offset by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell saying the US central bank would raise interest rates if it is necessary to nip surging inflation in the bud.

In morning trade, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.68%, the Shanghai Composite down 0.13% and the Hang Seng in the red by 0.11%.

Tencent, which can influence the JSE via the Naspers stable, slid back 2.23%.

Meanwhile, there is growing uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy in 2022 as the war in Ukraine continues and high inflation persists.

Stats SA will release inflation and retail figures on Wednesday. Trading Economics expects monthly inflation to slow from 1% in March to 0.9% in April, while annual inflation to accelerate from 5.9% to 6%. Core inflation is forecasted to quicken from 3.8% to 3.9% in April. Retail figures are expected to show an uptick of 1.3% for the month of March and 1% year on year.

The big local focus this week remains on the Reserve Bank, which is expected to announce a 50 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday, after its three-day monetary policy committee meeting.

The rand broke below R16 to the dollar on Tuesday, while the JSE touched 70,000 points in intraday trading for the first time in a week on the hope that China will ease its Covid-19 curbs.

The rand gained 0.13% on Wednesday morning and was R15.93 against the dollar.

Gold is down at $1,809.15/oz while platinum is up 0.03% to $956. Brent crude increased by 0.20% to $112.88 a barrel.

In local company news, Nedbank, SA’s fourth-largest bank by assets; Truworths, one of SA’s biggest fashion retailers; Italtile, SA’s biggest retailer and manufacturer of tiles; Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore; and OneLogix, logistics and supply chain group, will release results on Wednesday.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE firm as sentiment picks up

Positive news from China and strong earnings by US retailers bolsters markets, but analysts warn the positive mood could prove temporary
Markets
14 hours ago

Hope that China will ease Covid-19 restrictions boosts JSE

But ‘if literally one case appears again [in Shanghai], any relief rally in the markets could disappear in a puff of smoke’
Markets
22 hours ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Inflation, Ukraine war and Chinese lockdowns to blame for bear market

It is difficult, almost impossible, to find optimistic opinions on where equity markets will go
Opinion
14 hours ago

Regulation-relaxing moves by China help global markets higher

Investors will look to a slew of central bank policymakers speaking on Tuesday for further signs of the timing of rate hikes to beat inflation
Markets
20 hours ago

Pain of food inflation raises risk of civil unrest in emerging markets

Covid-19 disruptions and weather woes have pushed up the price of food globally
World
22 hours ago
