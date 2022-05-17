Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE firm as sentiment picks up Positive news from China and strong earnings by US retailers bolsters markets, but analysts warn the positive mood could prove temporary B L Premium

The rand broke below 16 to the dollar on Tuesday, while the JSE touched 70,000 points in intraday trading for the first time in a week on hopes that China will ease its Covid-19 curbs.

Shanghai, China’s most populous city, recorded a third day of zero Covid-19 cases outside its quarantine facilities, adding to assumptions that the country would ease restrictions, which will relive some of the pressure on supply-chain disruptions...