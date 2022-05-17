Market data — May 17 2022

Business Day TV talks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The billionaire threatens to tank the $44bn Twitter deal if he is not given information on fake accounts
Additional budget allocations for National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit will help bring more cases of corruption to book
Party’s step-aside guidelines were amended only after election of criminally charged pair
Business Day TV unpacks retailer’s results with CEO Pieter Boone
Monetary Policy Committee likely to focus on the rand’s recent blowout, inflation that’s at the upper end of its target band and recent wage demands well in excess of CPI
Asset managers are not in a rush to invest offshore despite the recent global market sell-off
Fed will not hesitate until there's ‘clear and convincing’ evidence inflation is in retreat, says Federal Reserve chair
The club will have to cough up R200‚000‚ half of it suspended, for failing to honour fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows
Experience all four corners of the continent
