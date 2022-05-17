Markets Hope that China will ease Covid-19 restrictions boosts JSE But ‘if literally one case appears again [in Shanghai], any relief rally in the markets could disappear in a puff of smoke’ B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as markets rose on hopes that China would dial back its Covid-19 curbs.

Hopes that the Shanghai lockdowns will ease as the city recorded its third day of no Covid-19 cases outside quarantine facilities, along with prospects of supply-chain disruptions easing, lifted sentiment...