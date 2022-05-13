Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms with global markets after a tough week Miners rebounded after recent losses, lifting the all share index 2% B L Premium

The JSE followed its global peers higher on Friday, with the all share index ending up more than 2%, driven by gains in mining stocks which rebounded after recent losses.

It has been a rough week as market conditions remained choppy, driven by the tightening of monetary policies in the major economies...