JSE strengthens as Jerome Powell sticks to policy script
The US Fed chair temporarily dispelled 0.75% rate-hike nerves, calming the markets
13 May 2022 - 11:12
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers, although global markets remained in choppy conditions driven by the tightening of monetary policies.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed to investors on Thursday evening that the central bank was likely to raise interest rates half a percentage point at each of its next two meetings, in June and July...
