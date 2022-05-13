×

Markets

Gold set for fourth weekly loss as dollar hits 20-year high

Spot gold is flat while bullion has lost 3.1% so far this week, its most in two months

13 May 2022 - 08:36 Bharat Gautam
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA

Bengaluru — Gold prices held ground near a three-month low on Friday as the strongest dollar in two decades continued to sap demand for greenback-priced bullion, setting up what could be the metal’s fourth consecutive weekly fall.

In choppy price action, spot gold was flat at $1,823.25/oz, at 2.44am GMT, hovering near its lowest level since February 7 hit earlier in the session. US gold futures edged down 0.1% to $1,823.00.

“The fall through support by gold at $1,835.00, and the sell-off in other precious metals overnight, leave gold vulnerable to deeper losses and a potential test of support at $1,780.00 an ounce,” Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The dollar steadied near a fresh 20-year high scaled on Thursday as concerns persisted that the US Federal Reserve’s actions to tame inflationary pressures would crimp global economic growth, boosting the currency’s safe-haven appeal.

Bullion has lost 3.1% so far this week, its most in two months. Last week, the US central bank hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by an aggressive half-a-percentage point. Bullion is sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it.

“Nominal yields will also climb, creating double-yield trouble for gold investors as the Fed will remain hawkish until inflation indicators fall,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Gold’s recent slide almost wipes out gains from a rally driven by safe-haven demand after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The conflict powered gold prices all the way to near-record levels in mid-March.

Spot silver was up 0.6% at $20.79/oz, platinum gained 0.9% to $952.02 and palladium rose 1.9% to $1,944.77. However, all were poised for weekly losses.

Reuters

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith backs SA’s attractiveness for mining

CEO of leading global gold miner says despite challenges related to power cuts and transport infrastructure SA still offers many advantages
Economy
3 days ago

AngloGold keeps guidance unchanged as restructuring continues

Production in the group's first quarter was flat, but it still expects to produce 13.3% more gold in 2022
Companies
4 days ago

Harmony Gold share price down after four miners die in accident

Six Kusasalethu mine employees were cleaning an underground mud dam  on Saturday afternoon when a wall fell on them
Companies
3 days ago
