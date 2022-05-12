JSE falls as feverish US inflation weighs on sentiment
Markets are trying to make up their minds as to whether or not to price in ‘peak US inflation’
12 May 2022 - 11:52
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, while the rand also slipped as investors fretted over stubbornly high inflation.
Global equities were under pressure as elevated US inflation data reinforced the case for aggressive monetary-policy tightening...
