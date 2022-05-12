×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold stabilises after US inflation data spurred it 1% higher

12 May 2022 - 08:36 Bharat Gautam
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Bengaluru — Gold steadied on Thursday, after US inflation data lifted prices over 1% in the previous session, as traders were cautious about the Federal Reserve’s policy stance amid fears of a build-up in underlying inflation pressures.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,852.36/oz, as of 3.50am GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $1,853.30. US consumer price growth slowed sharply in April as petrol eased off record highs, suggesting inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Fed’s foot on the brakes.

Bullion prices hit a three-month low early on Wednesday before rising as much as 1.1% after the consumer price inflation data. The inflation reading comes on the heels of the Fed raising its benchmark overnight interest rate by an aggressive half a percentage point last week — the biggest hike in 22 years — as it moves to unwind ultra-easy pandemic-era monetary policy.  Bullion yields no interest, and is hence sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and bond yields.

Lower benchmark 10-year treasury yields on Thursday, however, decreased the opportunity cost of holding gold. With inflation risks still there, however, investors will now want gold as a safe-haven asset after the recent sell-off, said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central, adding that investors also know that once lockdowns in China are lifted, there may be more support for precious metals.

Meanwhile, the US dollar steadied near its highest levels in 20 years, continuing to restrain gains in greenback-priced bullion.

“With inflation expectations rising and evidence of money flowing into gold, we’re left wondering if an important swing low formed yesterday [Wednesday] around above $1,830,” City Index’s senior market analyst Matt Simpson said in a note.

Spot silver was down 0.4% at $21.47/oz, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $991.37, and palladium fell 0.2% to $2,032.07.

Reuters

JSE set to open to mixed Asian markets on Wednesday amid stagflation fears

Higher than expected inflation in the US on Wednesday is weighing on sentiment
Markets
2 hours ago

Stubborn US inflation drains markets amid fears over global spiral

War in Ukraine and China lockdowns are also hammering investor confidence
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE shakes off US inflation report
Markets
2.
JSE set to open to mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
3.
Stubborn US inflation drains markets amid fears ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices wilt in the face of recession fears
Markets
5.
Rand and JSE take a breath but volatility points ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold recovers as traders await US inflation data

Markets

Gold falls to three month low

Markets

Gold slides as dollar gains towards 20-year high

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.