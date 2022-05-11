×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Worries about supply pushes oil up after 10% plunge

The EU has proposed an embargo on Russian oil, which analysts say will further tighten the market and shift trade flows

11 May 2022 - 12:04 Alex Lawler
Picture: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Picture: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

London — Oil rose on Wednesday after plunging nearly 10% in the last two sessions, buoyed by supply concerns as the EU works on gaining support for Russian oil and flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point in Ukraine dried up.

The EU has proposed an embargo on Russian oil, which analysts say would further tighten the market and shift trade flows. A vote, which needs unanimous support, has been delayed as Hungary has dug in its heels in opposition.

Brent crude was up $2.86, or 2.8%, to $105.32 a barrel at 8.15am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.53, or 2.5%, to $102.29.

“The oil market is regaining ground this morning as bottom pickers enter the fray,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Oil also gained on hopes of Chinese economic stimulus after China’s factory-gate inflation eased and investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic Covid-19 infections, and on the disruption to flows of Russian gas.

“I suspect the gas disruptions in Ukraine are having a steadily increasing impact,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage Oanda.

Oil has surged in 2022 as Russia's Ukraine invasion added to supply concerns, with Brent reaching $139, the highest since 2008, in March. Worries about growth from China's Covid-19 curbs and US interest rate hikes have prompted this week's slump.

A backdrop of tight supply because of what major producers say is partly a result of inadequate investment remains supportive for oil. The United Arab Emirates energy minister highlighted these concerns on Tuesday.

In focus for investors on Wednesday will be US consumer price data at 12.30am GMT, which could give an indication of whether the Fed will raise rates even more aggressively to combat inflation.

And on the oil front, the latest US government supply report is due at 2.30pm GMT. Analysts expect a small drop in crude stocks, although Tuesday’s American Petroleum Institute report said they increased. 

Reuters

JSE lifts before release of US inflation data

US inflation is expected to have eased to 8.1% from 8.5% in April, which was its highest in more than four decades
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — May 10 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand and JSE take a breath but volatility points ...
Markets
2.
JSE may benefit from higher Asian markets ahead ...
Markets
3.
Rand at a five-month low as inflation fears stalk ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE breaks five-day losing streak
Markets
5.
Oil rises amid worry about supply as EU motivates ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil rises amid worry about supply as EU motivates for Russian ban

Markets

Asian shares edge away from almost two-year lows

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Oil prices slide for the second day

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.