Markets

JSE may benefit from higher Asian markets ahead of US inflation numbers

All eyes are on US consumer inflation data, which is expected to show an easing from March’s 8.5% print

11 May 2022 - 07:34 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
The JSE, which snapped a five-session losing streak on Tuesday, faces higher Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with all eyes on US consumer inflation numbers later.

Global stocks have been buffeted so far in May by concerns of major economies slipping into recession, and the local bourse reached a more than six month low before staging a mild recovery on Tuesday, when it rose 0.3%.

Market focus on Wednesday is squarely on US consumer inflation data, due at 2.30pm SA time. Inflation is expected to have eased to 8.1% from 8.5% in the previous month, which was its highest in more than four decades.

Significantly lower US inflation readings this month would, probably temporarily, ease some market concerns, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a note

However, the US labour market would need to cool substantially too for the US Federal Reserve to dial back its view of 50 basis point hikes pencilled in for the next two meetings, while inflation is still extremely far from the Fed’s unofficial 2% target, she said.

In morning trade on Wednesday the Shanghai Composite was up 1.62% and the Hang Seng 1.72%, while Japan’s Nikkei was flat. 

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had added 4.4%.

Gold was  little changed at $1,838.392/oz while platinum was up 1.09% to $978. Brent crude was 3.62% higher at $104.76 a barrel.

The rand was 0.3% firmer at R16.08/$, extending a 0.54% gain on Tuesday, but having still lost almost 10% on a one-month basis.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

US banks withdraw from special purpose acquisition companies

Sentiment sours as Securities and Exchange Commission moves to increase  risk liabilities
News
16 hours ago

Global markets settle but risk appetite slips

But China’s blue chip index fell another 0.8% after its worst day in two years on Monday
Markets
2 weeks ago

Global stocks rise as central banks go about raising rates

On Monday, Wall Street closed a seesaw session higher as investors bought into tech stocks in the last hour of trading
Markets
1 week ago
