Markets JSE lifts before release of US inflation data US inflation is expected to have eased to 8.1% from 8.5% in April, which was its highest in more than four decades B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as investors were focusing on US consumer inflation numbers due out later.

Global stocks have been buffeted so far in May by concern that major economies are slipping into recession amid high inflation, ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and slowing economic growth as China deals with the Covid-19 outbreak...