Rand and JSE take a breath but volatility points to bumpy ride ahead The local currency was up 0.3% against the dollar, ending a three-day run of losses

A semblance of calm returned to local markets after being caught up in heavy selling on Monday.

However, swings in global markets pointed to bumpy rides ahead as traders attempt to work out how to navigate a period of high inflation, stagnant growth and volatile commodity markets due to the military conflict in Ukraine. The outlook has further been clouded by signs that China’s economy is losing momentum amid renewed Covid-19 lockdowns...