Rand and JSE attempt recovery as inflation and growth worries persist
The local currency was up 0.3% against the dollar just before 5pm, ending a three-day run of losses
10 May 2022 - 19:51
A semblance of calm returned to local markets after being caught up in heavy selling on Monday.
However, swings in global markets pointed to bumpy rides ahead as traders attempt to work out how to navigate a period of high inflation, stagnant growth and volatile commodity markets due to the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. The outlook has further been clouded by signs that China’s economy is losing momentum amid renewed Covid-19 lockdowns...
