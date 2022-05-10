Markets Markets remain vulnerable after Monday’s rout JSE is on track to break a five-day losing streak but analysts warn that headwinds from inflation and the war in Ukraine remain B L Premium

SA markets were relatively calm on Tuesday after Monday’s bruising sell-off globally on renewed inflation concerns, with the JSE on track to break a five-day losing streak in line with European markets.

The JSE has lost almost 10% so far in 2022, and after five-consecutive sessions of losses, it is back at a level last seen in October 2021. ..