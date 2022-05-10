Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE breaks five-day losing streak But analysts warn that volatility will persist for the time being as risks stemming from slowing economic growth as China grapples with Covid-19, global supply-chain difficulties and the effects of the war in Ukraine remain elevated B L Premium

The JSE staged a rebound on Tuesday, rising more than 1% in intraday trading in line with European markets before giving back some the gains later in the day.

The local bourse broke a five-day losing streak, reaching an intraday high of 67,741 points — up from the previous session’s low of 66,957 points — but it pulled back at the end of the session after a slightly weaker US opening, with gains in industrials, banks and financial indices overcoming losses in the metals sector...