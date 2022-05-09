No respite for rand, JSE as global market sell-off shows no sign of ending
Investors are struggling to navigate an environment where economies are slowing and central banks are removing stimulus
09 May 2022 - 18:45
The rand reached its weakest level in more than five months and stocks slumped to a six-month low as the global sell-off in assets showed no signs of abating as investors struggle to navigate an environment where economies are slowing and central banks are removing stimulus.
SA’s currency has moved from being among the most resilient among emerging markets to leading losses, partly as a rally in commodities that had previously supported it waned. Record levels of inflation in key economies have eroded the value of cash holdings, while bonds are suffering from heightened inflationary worries and stocks have been falling on speculation that higher interest rates will slow economic growth and hurt earnings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now