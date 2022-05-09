Markets No respite for rand, JSE as global market sell-off shows no sign of ending Investors are struggling to navigate an environment where economies are slowing and central banks are removing stimulus B L Premium

The rand reached its weakest level in more than five months and stocks slumped to a six-month low as the global sell-off in assets showed no signs of abating as investors struggle to navigate an environment where economies are slowing and central banks are removing stimulus.

SA’s currency has moved from being among the most resilient among emerging markets to leading losses, partly as a rally in commodities that had previously supported it waned. Record levels of inflation in key economies have eroded the value of cash holdings, while bonds are suffering from heightened inflationary worries and stocks have been falling on speculation that higher interest rates will slow economic growth and hurt earnings...