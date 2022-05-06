Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls almost 2.5% on global inflation fears Markets are experiencing the perfect storm: the China lockdown, Russian invasion Ukraine and the Fed’s rate decisions B L Premium

Platinum miners and banks led the rout on the JSE on Friday, with the JSE All Share index closing 2.45% lower at 67,978 points as inflation fears gripped world stock markets and sapped investor confidence.

Sasfin chief global equity strategist David Shapiro said “globally investors are extremely nervous and until they are convinced or satisfied that inflation has peaked, markets will remain volatile”. He said inflation could hit its peak next month or six months away, no-one really knows...