MARKET WRAP: JSE falls almost 2.5% on global inflation fears
Markets are experiencing the perfect storm: the China lockdown, Russian invasion Ukraine and the Fed’s rate decisions
06 May 2022 - 18:37
Platinum miners and banks led the rout on the JSE on Friday, with the JSE All Share index closing 2.45% lower at 67,978 points as inflation fears gripped world stock markets and sapped investor confidence.
Sasfin chief global equity strategist David Shapiro said “globally investors are extremely nervous and until they are convinced or satisfied that inflation has peaked, markets will remain volatile”. He said inflation could hit its peak next month or six months away, no-one really knows...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now