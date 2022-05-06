JSE slips almost 2% as inflation concerns roil global markets
Banks and precious metals miners were down on Friday morning, with US stocks pummelled overnight due to the prospect of rising rates
06 May 2022 - 10:36
The JSE had given back more than 2% on Friday morning, with the rand weakening another 1%, as investors digest a gloomier global economic outlook and the prospect of tougher lending conditions.
The Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday that it was not planning on 75 basis points interest rates hikes had initially supported sentiment, as this had been partially priced in, but there was a sharp reversal on Thursday as Wall Street opened...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now