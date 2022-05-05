NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Oil prices soar on supply concerns
Business Day TV talks to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School
05 May 2022 - 22:06
Oil prices have continued to rise on supply concerns, with the EU revealing plans for new sanctions against Russia. Business Day TV spoke to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School for further insight.
