WATCH: Oil prices soar on supply concerns

Business Day TV talks to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School

05 May 2022 - 22:06
Investment holding company HCI holds a 10% stake in an oil rich block off the coast of Namibia Picture: REUTERS
Investment holding company HCI holds a 10% stake in an oil rich block off the coast of Namibia Picture: REUTERS

Oil prices have continued to rise on supply concerns, with the EU revealing plans for new sanctions against Russia. Business Day TV spoke to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School for further insight.

