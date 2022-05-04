×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks weaker global peers ahead of Fed’s policy decision

A 50 basis-point increase is already priced in and investors will be focusing on the US central bank’s next steps to tame inflation

BL Premium
04 May 2022 - 19:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked weaker global equities on Wednesday, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision that is widely expected to see rates hiked half a percentage point.

With that scenario already priced in, the focus will on more clues whether the Fed will be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession — a so-called soft landing. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now