MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks weaker global peers ahead of Fed’s policy decision
A 50 basis-point increase is already priced in and investors will be focusing on the US central bank’s next steps to tame inflation
04 May 2022 - 19:13
The JSE tracked weaker global equities on Wednesday, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision that is widely expected to see rates hiked half a percentage point.
With that scenario already priced in, the focus will on more clues whether the Fed will be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession — a so-called soft landing. ..
