Markets

Global shares hardly changed ahead of Fed rate decision

Investors remain cautious as they wait for an expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve

04 May 2022 - 11:27 Huw Jones
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

London — Global stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept their powder dry ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, whose accompanying statement will help determine next moves in financial markets.

The MSCI global stocks index was down 0.1%, while the Stoxx index of European companies eased 0.4%.

The 10-year US treasury yield was just below the closely watched 3% level, while oil prices bounced as the EU proposed more sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, including an oil embargo to be phased in by year-end.

Markets expect the Fed to raise rates by half a percentage point at 6pm GMT — the most in a single day since 2000 — to curb inflation, and to detail plans to reduce its $8.9-trillion balance sheet.

The US central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) in March.

“The bigger question is what will the Fed’s guidance be for rate hikes next month. Will we get another 50 bps in June, and what’s the timeline for balance sheet reduction?” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

The global monetary tightening cycle has reached a symbolic milestone, with yields on German, British and US 10-year government debt topping 1%, 2% and 3% respectively, levels not seen in years. That has in turn raised borrowing costs for businesses and households.

The Bank of England is also expected to lift UK interest rates on Thursday by a quarter of a percentage point, which would be its fourth consecutive hike to quell surging prices.

“US markets are just about hanging on and how hawkish the Fed is likely to be is fairly key. There is a risk that the Fed could underdeliver and pull yields lower,” Hewson said.

Oil bounces

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.2%, the S&P 500 gained 0.48% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22%.

Many Chinese and Japanese stock markets were closed overnight, offering little direction for European investors.

Crude oil prices gained as the EU gave details of its planned ban on Russian oil imports and other new sanctions targeting Russia’s top lender Sberbank and Russian broadcasters, which would be blocked from European airwaves.

Brent crude futures were up 3.6% at $108.77 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained% to 3.7% to $106.17.

Australia’s central bank raised its key rate by a bigger-than-expected 25 bps, lifting the Aussie dollar as much as 1.3% and hitting local shares.

The yield on 10-year treasury notes was slightly firmer at 2.973%, after breaching the key milestone of 3% for the first time since December 2018 on Monday.

The dollar index was slightly firmer, along with the euro. Gold also firmed, with bitcoin gaining 2.5% to $38,701.

Reuters

Oil climbs as the EU considers new sanctions against Russia

The expected sanctions will target Moscow's oil industry, adding to pressure from supply concerns and slowing demand
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold falls ahead of Fed’s expected rate hike

Higher US treasury yields and a looming interest rate increase has dented demand for zero-yield bullion
Markets
5 hours ago

Global stocks rise as central banks go about raising rates

On Monday, Wall Street closed a seesaw session higher as investors bought into tech stocks in the last hour of trading
Markets
1 day ago
