×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — May 3 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates

03 May 2022 - 21:46
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand set for wild ride in a week dominated by ...
Markets
2.
JSE looks set for positive session on Tuesday ...
Markets
3.
JSE weaker as markets eye Fed’s monetary decision ...
Markets
4.
Global stocks rise as central banks go about ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stocks and rand play catch up after ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.