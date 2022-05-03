Market data — May 3 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Misplaced regulations and red tape hamper the local commercial value chain
Government lockdown restrictions may have further entrenched large illicit market, say researchers
Time is running out for the party gathering to be held before the June deadline
Business Day TV talks to RMB Venture’s co-head, Andrew Aitken
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Less red tape, prompt payment by the state and stable electricity supply would make a huge difference
President Nicolas Maduro is increasingly confident the economy is on solid footing after a series of free-market reforms and surging oil revenue
Namibian’s goal helps Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United in PSL clash
Milan-based maker of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot vehicles focuses on car-sharing service to grow revenue
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.