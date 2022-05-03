JSE weaker as markets eye Fed’s monetary decision this week
The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce its largest interest rate hike since 2000 on Wednesday
03 May 2022 - 11:09
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its peers mixed and market focus on the US Federal Reserve.
Global stock markets remain under pressure as inflation jitters, tighter monetary policy and lockdowns in China fuel growth concerns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now