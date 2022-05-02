Market data — May 2 2022

Local currency tumbles to R16.1951/$ in volatile trade ahead of Fed and BoE rates calls this week
ANC’s butterflies perch in readiness to flutter around and kiss any bruised ego
Expectant women suffer double blow: risk of severe disease and disrupted health services
Time is running out for the party gathering to be held before the June deadline
Vote fails despite push from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Russia-Ukraine war thought to have slowed activity in the manufacturing sector
In response to the growing energy crisis, Defy has developed a Solar Hybrid cooling product range that uses a combination of electricity and solar energy
Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged €10bn to help India achieve its climate goals as it seeks to diversify its trade relations in Asia to reduce its reliance on China
Russian clubs will not compete in Uefa’s Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League next season
SA's Brad Binder finishes tenth
