JSE lifts on robust US corporate earnings figures
Stocks have been boosted by strong earnings and mixed economic data that still suggests the US economy is on solid footing
29 April 2022 - 11:14
The JSE was firmer on Friday along with its global peers as markets cheered strong US corporate earnings reports and investors digested US GDP data.
Tech giant Apple’s report beat expectations, though it flagged major pressure from supply-chain problems, with its share and that of Amazon’s falling in after-hours trade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now