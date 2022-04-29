Markets JSE lifts on robust US corporate earnings figures Stocks have been boosted by strong earnings and mixed economic data that still suggests the US economy is on solid footing B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Friday along with its global peers as markets cheered strong US corporate earnings reports and investors digested US GDP data.

Tech giant Apple’s report beat expectations, though it flagged major pressure from supply-chain problems, with its share and that of Amazon’s falling in after-hours trade...